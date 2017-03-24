Editor's Recommendations
Accra, March 24, GNA – More than 1.2 million persons from 15 years and older are estimated to be unemployed, representing the total unemployment rate of 11.9 per cent.
Ejisu (Ash), Mar 24, GNA – Polling station executives and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu-Juaben have expressed fury and strong opposition to what they claim to be moves by the party’s national leadership to get Madam Serwaah Derchie appointed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).
Accra, March 21, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to building a self-reliant economy based on the proper management and utilisation of resources and not one dependent on aid.
Cape Coast, March 21, GNA - The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy is to help build the required human capital needed for the growth of the economy.